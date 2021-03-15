NAHS boys' tennis back in action

Sophomores make a substantial chunk of this year's roster in the North Augusta High School boys tennis program, holding five of the 12 spots, and senior Jackson Beavers occupies the top position as the 2021 season gets under way.
Coach Terrell Wiggins' squad, as of March 11, had Beavers leading the way, followed by Chandler Partl, Graham Smith, Flip Hooks, Malik Reynolds Leyland Swanson and Grant Brown, in that order. Also on board are Jackson Davis, Zane Kersey, Joseph Lykins, Bryan Outlaw and Ryan Lowe.
The Yellow Jackets are to face a major challenge in the next few days, playing traditional power South Aiken twice. The Thoroughbreds played in the state finals every year from 2013 through 2018.
The Thoroughbreds, versus South Aiken, will be the host squad March 23 and the visitors March 25, with action starting at 5 p.m. both times.
Other home action for North Augusta this season is set for March 29, versus Williston-Elko; March 30, Midland Valley; April 13, Aiken; and April 14, Mead Hall.
The Jacket sophomores are Lowe, Reynolds, Outlaw, Kersey and Hooks. Comprising the junior corps are Swanson, Lykins and Davis, and Beavers' fellow seniors are Brown, Partl and Smith.