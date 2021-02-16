Life of Belvedere Elementary student celebrated at balloon release

Teachers, staff and family members gathered at Belvedere Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon to honor the life of kindergarten student Riggs Lindsay, who died over the weekend.
Principal Allyson Long said Lindsay was a child full of life and energy, with a big smile and a contagious giggle. He was two weeks away from his 6th birthday.
Lindsay had autism and was nonverbal, Long said. Still, he loved to make friends.
"I know that his classmates will definitely miss playing with him and him being a part of their class," Long said.
Long said Lindsay's death is a devastating loss for the school.
Teacher Ashley Clark said it is like Belvedere Elementary has lost a member of the family.
"We have his memories, we'll always remember seeing his smiling face when he takes his morning walks in the hallways," Clark said. "But it's just, we've lost a family member, and this is us saying goodbye to him. We'll always remember him."
Carrying blue star or red heart balloons, faculty, staff and family members processed into a courtyard at 3 p.m. Long said recess was Lindsay's favorite part of the day, so Belvedere Elementary chose the balloon release as a way to celebrate him outdoors.
Jane Ayers, a teacher at Belvedere, led the group in prayer.
As the balloons were let go, the wind blew them into a tall tree. Those in attendance said the tree happened to be Lindsay's favorite, one that he liked to try to climb.
Lindsay's teacher, Heather Herrmann, sang the hymn "I'll Fly Away" during the balloon release. Slowly, others joined her in the song. This is the chorus: "I'll fly away, oh, Glory. I'll fly away. When I die, Hallelujah, by and by, I'll fly away."
At the end of the hymn, everyone was silent. The wind changed direction, freeing some of the balloons into the blue sky above. But most remained in the tree, waving gently.