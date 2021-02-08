Letter: A mural for morale

Who owns the wall behind Northside Lanes – Northside Lanes or the city? I suppose I could call them and see but I wanted to see what everyone thinks about having it painted as some sort of spirit wall with all the school mascots or logos ... our town high schools and middle schools, maybe all the elementary schools too, and don't forget our private schools Our Lady of Peace and Lad n’ Lassie! The high schools could have some sort of contest to vote for the mural artists, as our teens usually have so much talent. It would bring much morale as the families drive by with young kids or grown folks to see their alma mater. Morale and town pride would do us all some good right about now!
Melissa McGuire
North Augusta