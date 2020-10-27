Kennedy tops NAMS for volleyball title

Lia Allen, Savannah Allen, Aubrey Waters, Madison Morlan, Carley Penvose and their North Augusta Middle School volleyball teammates provided a challenge for Kennedy Middle Monday evening, playing for the county title, but the Eagles, playing at home, wound up on top, successfully defending their crown and extending their winning streak to 28 games.
North Augusta, coached by Jennifer Lariscey, won the first set, 25-17, and Kennedy, with Stephanie Prandy as coach, took the rest, going 25-19, 25-13, 25-17. The Yellow Jackets wrapped up their campaign at 10-3, and the Eagles closed the book at 12-0, having lost only three sets in the entire season.
Comprising the rest of the roster for North Augusta during the past season were Piper Cook, Pressley Cook, Siyana Elam, Maya Jones, Maggie Lawson, Addison Coleman and Reagan Peters.