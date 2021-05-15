Jackets face elimination after loss

BEAUFORT 2, NORTH AUGUSTA 1
NORTH AUGUSTA — The first inning Saturday was an unfortunate preview of things to come for North Augusta's baseball team in its playoff opener at Riverview Park.
Sure, the Yellow Jackets had just staked starting pitcher Cale Clary to a 1-0 lead off the bat of Zach Hardy, but it's what happened immediately after that kept repeating itself.
North Augusta left the bases loaded in the first and continued to leave runners on base throughout the game in a 2-1 loss to Beaufort that has the Region 5-AAAA champions facing an elimination game Monday.
"Timely hits. You've got to be better with guys on base," said North Augusta head coach Kevin Lynn. "It doesn't matter if it's two outs, one out, no outs. Today is a prime example. We had guys, especially early in the game in the first couple innings, with chances to get a big hit right there – easier said than done.
"I thought that was the biggest difference. They came up with two big hits in (the fourth inning) and we just couldn't get the big hit when we needed to. Credit to them. They made pitches. They made plays when they had to. But when you pop the ball up, it's not hard to catch those."
Beaufort scored twice in the top of the fourth against Clary, who went the distance and allowed only six hits, and held onto that lead the rest of the way.
It's not that North Augusta was having trouble reaching base. Clary had two of the team's five hits, Jaxon Jean and Kaden Usry each walked twice and the Eagles gave the Jackets chances by committing three errors.
They were just all left aboard.
Lynn said the message all week to his team had been to take care of the little things, as those matter even more in the playoffs. No one on this roster had been to the postseason – North Augusta's last playoff appearance was in 2017 – so the coaches tried to prepare them as much as they could for the pressures and adrenaline that come with playoff games.
Lynn wanted his players to let themselves feel disappointment Saturday following the loss, then come back the next day ready to put it behind them. As he put it, the Jackets have worked too hard and accomplished too much this season to let this be a two-and-done trip to the postseason.
"We've got plenty of arms to do what we need to do," he said. "We've just got to take care of business on Monday. Backs against the wall – sometimes you play hungrier that way. It's not the ideal position to be in, but it's not over."
The Jackets will hit the road Monday with their season on the line. They'll face Region 6-AAAA champion South Florence, which lost Saturday in extra innings to at-large selection May River.