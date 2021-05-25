Jackets 2nd, Predators 4th at state golf championships

North Augusta's boys' golf team finished second in the Class AAAA state championship tournament last week and Fox Creek took fourth in Class AA, and each had players named to their respective All-State teams.
The Yellow Jackets had the round of the day in the second round with a team score of 306 and finished at 617, 14 behind state champion A.C. Flora.
Matthew Baxley led North Augusta with a third-place finish after rounds of 73 and 74. Brendan Tigert tied for seventh at 151 to join him on the All-State team. Mitchell McNeill tied for 30th at 162, Davis Neal tied for 35th at 163 and Trey Stallings was 37th at 164.
South Aiken finished in fifth with a 646 total, and Aiken placed 12th at 694.
At the Class AAA championship, Fox Creek finished fourth with a two-round total of 618. Strom Thurmond was 10th.
Fox Creek finished with a two-round total of 618, 43 shots behind state champion and tournament host Woodruff. Jayden Carroll tied for 10th at 149 to make the All-State team. Evan Prickett tied for 18th at 153, Braedon Murphy tied for 21st at 154, Grant Riley tied for 36th at 162 and Joel Carroll tied for 49th at 169.
Strom Thurmond finished with a total of 674. Jackson Harling tied for 18th at 153, Joshua Outlaw tied for 41st at 166, Addison Loflin was 62nd at 176, Charlie Fallaw tied for 64th at 179, and Jacob Mims was 74th at 186.