Atlanta Braves invite Augusta GreenJackets to become affiliate

The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday they invited the Augusta GreenJackets to become one of the organization’s four minor league affiliates.

With the recent shakeup to the Minor League Baseball structure, it was expected that the GreenJackets could be looking for a new Major League club affiliate. The Braves also extended an invitation to the Gwinnett Stripers, the Mississippi Braves, the Rome Braves.

The GreenJackets, who play their home games in North Augusta at SRP Park, would serve as the Braves' low-level Class A affiliate. Rome, which was previously the Braves' low-level Class A affiliate would become the organization’s High-A affiliate.

“We are excited to invite these four teams to be part of the Braves player development system,” Braves Executive Vice President of Minor League Affiliates and Strategic Planning Chip Moore said. “The potential of having our four affiliates all within Braves Country allows our fans to follow their favorite players as they develop from prospects to major leaguers.”

The move ends a 15-year affiliation between the GreenJackets and the San Francisco Giants.

"With this invitation, the GreenJackets are officially on the path to being affiliated with the Atlanta Braves. This has been a long process, and we gratefully await the official Professional Development License Agreement so we can finalize this partnership and complete what is a truly historic event for sports in the CSRA," GreenJackets President Jeff Eiseman said. "Never before has this market had ties directly to our truest home team, the Atlanta Braves. We couldn’t dream of a team we would want to affiliate with more. Thanks to the vision and leadership of North Augusta, SRP Park should soon be home to the Braves’ top prospects, and fans can see the future of the Braves right here on the river for years to come.”

Other South Atlantic League minor league teams across the Palmetto state, including the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals), The Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) will also have new affiliates.

The Greenville Drive will remain an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox but will now be the high-level Class A affiliate. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will remain the high-level Class A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.