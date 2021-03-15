Fox Creek lacrosse taking early steps

Tucker Wilkinson, as the first-ever lacrosse coach at Fox Creek High School, got the program on its feet about a year ago, but COVID-19 brought the athletic season to a screeching halt, and the Predators are now back in gear, getting acquainted with the game and several other programs around the Augusta area and much of South Carolina.
The 2020 squad "played a few games and then we got shut down," the coach recalled. One year later, Wilkinson's crew has a victory in its pocket, and spectators have at least one more chance to see the Predators on their home field: March 27, versus Laurence Manning Academy, of Manning, in Clarendon County.
Wilkinson's bunch got its first-ever victory Feb. 27 in a road game versus the Manning squad, by a score of 11-2. The Predators began this week with a 1-7 record.
Players on board for the 2020 campaign include Tylieke Overton, Mateo Colindres, Zack Koharchik, Ryan LaMana, Cooper King, Peyton Rushton, Aidan Bass, Bryson Fittery, Tyler Prescott, Drew Posey, Dalton Peeler, Tyler Johnson, Connor Morgan, Al Martinez, Jake Kohharchik, Chandler Price, Logan Johnson, Aydin Hayzlett, Caleb Baughman, Caleb Trahan and Kelse Deas.