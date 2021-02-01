You have permission to edit this article.
ELECTION: Where to vote in the North Augusta primary

Here is a list of voting locations for the Feb. 9 North Augusta primary election:

Grace Fellowship Church, 507 W. Five Notch Road, NA, SC 29860

• Fox Creek 58

• Fox Creek 73

• North Augusta 68

• Merriwether 1

Farview Presbyterian Church 1101 Carolina Avenue, NA, SC 29841 (use Carolina Avenue entrance)

• North Augusta 26

• North Augusta 80

North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Drive, NA, SC 29841

• Carolina Heights 10

• North Augusta 25

Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841

• Belvedere 9

• Belvedere 44

• Belvedere 62

• Belvedere 74

Crown Kingdom Cultural Center, 720 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841

• Misty Lake 45

• Ascauga Lake 63

• Ascauga Lake 84

Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Park Drive, NA, SC 29841

• North Augusta 28

• North Augusta 29

• North Augusta 55

• North Augusta 67

North Augusta High School, 200 Knobcone Avenue, NA, SC 29841

• North Augusta 27

Our Lady of Peace Annex, 405 Lecompte Avenue, NA, SC 29841

• North Augusta 54

Aiken County Elections Commission, 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1200, Aiken, SC 29801 803-642-2028

• Absentee Aiken County

Edgefield County Voter Registration, 129 Courthouse Square, Edgefield 803-637-4072

• Absentee Edgefield County