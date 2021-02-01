ELECTION: Where to vote in the North Augusta primary

Here is a list of voting locations for the Feb. 9 North Augusta primary election:
Grace Fellowship Church, 507 W. Five Notch Road, NA, SC 29860
• Fox Creek 58
• Fox Creek 73
• North Augusta 68
• Merriwether 1
Farview Presbyterian Church 1101 Carolina Avenue, NA, SC 29841 (use Carolina Avenue entrance)
• North Augusta 26
• North Augusta 80
North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Drive, NA, SC 29841
• Carolina Heights 10
• North Augusta 25
Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• Belvedere 9
• Belvedere 44
• Belvedere 62
• Belvedere 74
Crown Kingdom Cultural Center, 720 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• Misty Lake 45
• Ascauga Lake 63
• Ascauga Lake 84
Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Riverview Riverview Riverview Park Drive, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 28
• North Augusta 29
• North Augusta 55
• North Augusta 67
North Augusta High School, 200 Knobcone Avenue, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 27
Our Lady of Peace Annex, 405 Lecompte Avenue, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 54
Aiken County Elections Commission, 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1200, Aiken, SC 29801 803-642-2028
• Absentee Aiken County
Edgefield County Voter Registration, 129 Courthouse Square, Edgefield 803-637-4072
• Absentee Edgefield County