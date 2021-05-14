North Augusta High will be first Aiken County school to offer aviation course

North Augusta High School will be the first in Aiken County to offer an aviation course as an elective to their students starting next school year.
“Everything we do is geared to helping students achieve the post-secondary opportunities of their dreams,” said John Murphy, principal of North Augusta High School, “Whether it is college or career, we would like to provide students with opportunities that provide high interest.”
The course will be taught by Travis Spears, the current Honors World History teacher at the school, Head Golf Coach and Head Coach of the Clay Target Shooting Team and pilot of 20 years, who owns his own airplane.
The curriculum that will be used was written by Boeing and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA). It was designed to get more kids interested in aviation as a career whether it be in air traffic control or as a pilot or mechanic, Spears said.
“A lot of people have this idea that aviation is this unattainable thing for rich people and that sort of thing, the program is designed to open up the opportunities to everyone,” Spears said.
The course will give students the knowledge they need to pass the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) exam, taking the first steps to obtain a pilot’s license. The school is not going to offer the FAA written exam, but Aiken Tech offers the exam for students to take.
“At North Augusta High School, we are a STEM school, and it benefits the school because it brings in a lot of that STEM knowledge that these kids have been learning about,” Spears said.
The course will be called Introduction to Aviation and it will be a three-part course with each part being a year long. Spears said they are going to try to keep the class open to 9th and 10th graders but in other circumstances there could be some exemptions made.
Spears mentioned the aviation course is a unique program that will benefit the school because no one else in the area is offering anything like this.
“We think aviation may be of interest to our students, also the job opportunities are outstanding,” Murphy said, “Introducing this course hopefully makes students from all backgrounds aware that any career is possible.”
Students are advised to speak their adviser to sign up for the course.