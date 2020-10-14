Woman sentenced in 2019 vehicle death of North Augusta girl

A woman charged in a fatal crash that killed an 11-year-old North Augusta girl in November 2019 was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison.
On Tuesday, 28-year-old Aubrey Newsome pleaded guilty and received 15 years total on a homicide charge. Ten years will be spent in custody while the remaining five years will be spent on probation with orders to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
On Nov. 25, 2019, Newsome was reportedly traveling west on Central Avenue and Whitney Street in Augusta when she failed to yield when making a left-hand turn, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office said. The front of her vehicle struck another vehicle being driven by Charlise Mack, of North Augusta.
The impact reportedly knocked Mack’s vehicle into a spin and caused the removal of the driver’s side door, causing 11-year-old Charina Eccleston to be ejected from the vehicle.
She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash, said Richmond County Chief Deputy Coroner Kenneth Boose Sr.
Newsome reportedly fled the scene of the accident before becoming involved in a single-vehicle crash at Kissingbower Road and White Road in Augusta.
She was additionally charged with driving under the influence during the crash.
Newsome was being held in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta as of Wednesday afternoon.