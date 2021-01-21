You are the owner of this article.
Police seek person of interest in fatal shooting at North Augusta apartment complex

  • Updated
Caleb Johnson

Caleb Johnson

 Photo courtesy of the North Augusta Department of Public Safety

North Augusta police are seeking to locate a person of interest in an ongoing investigation of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Jan. 7.

Police are seeking to locate and speak with Caleb Johnson, who may possess information helpful to the investigation. Authorities said Johnson is not a suspect in the case.

"Attempts have be made through family and friends to talk with him, but for unknown reasons, he has been reluctant to respond," Lt. Tim Thornton with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety said in a news release. "It is our hope that someone may be able to assist us with locating Mr. Johnson. Thank you for any and all assistance."

Following reports of a shooting incident at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7, police found 22-year-old Tyrone Dupree’s body at the Rivers Edge Apartments, along East Buena Vista Avenue, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported.

Dupree suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding Johnson's whereabouts are urged to call Public Safety at 803-441-4278.