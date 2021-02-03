Police intensify presence along Greeneway Trail in North Augusta following armed robbery

North Augusta police are increasing their presence in the area of the Greeneway Trail after a reported armed robbery Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:46 p.m., police met with two victims at 100 Riverview Park Drive who reported they were robbed at gunpoint while running on the Greeneway, according to an incident report by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The two victims reported they were stopped by a Black male subject who asked to use their phone.

One of the victims offered to make the call for the suspect, but after calling the number the suspect gave, the call did not go through.

"[The victim] attempted the number again at which time the suspect removed a black handgun from his left pocket and told the victims to give him their phones," the incident report reads.

The victims complied, and the suspect then fled the scene toward the water treatment plant.

The victims identified the suspect as a heavy-set Black male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark hoodie with a grey mask and grey shoes with blue stripes.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and retrieved a possible photo of the suspect. The Aiken County Bloodhound Team was called to the scene in an attempt to track the suspect.

The victims were unable to track the location of their phones through phone applications, Public Safety reports.

As of Wednesday morning, law enforcement was still seeking to identify and locate the suspect.

Lt. Tim Thornton, with North Augusta Department of Public Safety, said the incident is "very rare" for the frequently used trail. He urges those in the area to practice caution.

“We simply want to remind everyone using the Greeneway Trail to be alert and aware of your surroundings at all times," Thornton said. "Weigh the odds when presented with opportunities for random acts of kindness versus potential risks. Our victims believed they were helping a person in need.”

Anyone with any information about this crime or the whereabouts of the suspect are encouraged to contact Public Safety at (803) 441-4251.