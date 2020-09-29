You have permission to edit this article.
Police bookings for Sept. 30

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Sept. 21-28. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.

Allen Andrian Varela, 26 — driving under suspension first offense, giving false information, resisting arrest (c) 

Amber Michelle Krepps, 27 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Leigh Anne Golden, 43 — larceny/breaking into vehicle/fuel tanks, etc. 

Steven Gage Shelton, 25 — shoplifting less than $2,000 second offense

Elizabeth Lorraine Norbits, 19 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Sheena Ann Davis, 34 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Victor Jonathan Goodwin, 44 — possessing less than 1g of methamphetamine, shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Evadne Beshiri, 22 — felony filing false police report 

Richard Van Zahner, 35 — shoplifting less than $2,000 

Gregory C. Hester, 31 — unlawful carrying of pistol

Jaques Hobbs, 29 — unlawful carrying of pistol

Melinda Nancy Carbonaro, 35 — shoplifting less than $2,000

Patrick Stern, 42 — DUI/driving under the influence first offense

Floyd Anthony Burnett, 50 — shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent offense, trespassing/entering premises after warning 

Adeline Sarae Folland, 20 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense 

Johnny Paul Green, 51 — disobeying lawful orders of police, resisting arrest (c), shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent

Misty McKenzie Hall, 48 — possession with intent to distribute meth 