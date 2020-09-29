Police bookings for Sept. 30

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Sept. 21-28. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.
Allen Andrian Varela, 26 — driving under suspension first offense, giving false information, resisting arrest (c)
Amber Michelle Krepps, 27 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Leigh Anne Golden, 43 — larceny/breaking into vehicle/fuel tanks, etc.
Steven Gage Shelton, 25 — shoplifting less than $2,000 second offense
Elizabeth Lorraine Norbits, 19 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Sheena Ann Davis, 34 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Victor Jonathan Goodwin, 44 — possessing less than 1g of methamphetamine, shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Evadne Beshiri, 22 — felony filing false police report
Richard Van Zahner, 35 — shoplifting less than $2,000
Gregory C. Hester, 31 — unlawful carrying of pistol
Jaques Hobbs, 29 — unlawful carrying of pistol
Melinda Nancy Carbonaro, 35 — shoplifting less than $2,000
Patrick Stern, 42 — DUI/driving under the influence first offense
Floyd Anthony Burnett, 50 — shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent offense, trespassing/entering premises after warning
Adeline Sarae Folland, 20 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Johnny Paul Green, 51 — disobeying lawful orders of police, resisting arrest (c), shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent
Misty McKenzie Hall, 48 — possession with intent to distribute meth