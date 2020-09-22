Police bookings for Sept. 23

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Feb. 14-21. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.
Matt Michael Sherlock, 34 — public drunk
Dominique Denzel Beal, 24 — possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Byron Lajonta Jackson, 40 — larceny of a bicycle greater than $2,000
Donte Allen Fogle, 29 — possession of firearm/ammo by convicted felon
Kenneth James Snellings, 41 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Michael Chatles Shaw, 47 — larceny/breaking into vehicle/fuel tanks etc.
Christopher James Kenneally, 32 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Claudia Q Snyder, 66 — shoplifting less than $2,000 second offense
Kimberly El, 18 — shoplifting less than $2,000
Robert Cole Sliester, 34 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Jennette Dancetta Dennis, 39 — public drunk