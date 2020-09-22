You have permission to edit this article.
Police bookings for Sept. 23

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Feb. 14-21. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.

Matt Michael Sherlock, 34 — public drunk

Dominique Denzel Beal, 24 — possession with intent to distribute marijuana 

Byron Lajonta Jackson, 40 — larceny of a bicycle greater than $2,000

Donte Allen Fogle, 29 — possession of firearm/ammo by convicted felon

Kenneth James Snellings, 41 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense 

Michael Chatles Shaw, 47 — larceny/breaking into vehicle/fuel tanks etc. 

Christopher James Kenneally, 32 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Claudia Q Snyder, 66 — shoplifting less than $2,000 second offense

Kimberly El, 18 — shoplifting less than $2,000

Robert Cole Sliester, 34 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Jennette Dancetta Dennis, 39 — public drunk