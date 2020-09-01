You have permission to edit this article.
Police bookings for Sept. 2

Bookings

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Aug. 24-29. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.

Jimmy Tyrone Merriweather, 24 — attempted murder, weapons/possession of weapon during violent crime

Bobby Lee Coley, 33 — domestic violence first degree

Clifton Willingham, 43 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Joseph Dean Bowling, 44 — domestic violence second degree

Crystal Danielle Williams, 36 — shoplifting less than $2,000

Sandra S Crabtree, 58 — shoplifting less than $2,000 

Jessica Elaine Parsons, 31 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Diane Denice Jones, 51 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense