Police bookings for Sept. 2

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Aug. 24-29. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.
Jimmy Tyrone Merriweather, 24 — attempted murder, weapons/possession of weapon during violent crime
Bobby Lee Coley, 33 — domestic violence first degree
Clifton Willingham, 43 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Joseph Dean Bowling, 44 — domestic violence second degree
Crystal Danielle Williams, 36 — shoplifting less than $2,000
Sandra S Crabtree, 58 — shoplifting less than $2,000
Jessica Elaine Parsons, 31 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Diane Denice Jones, 51 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense