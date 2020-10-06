You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Police bookings for Oct. 7

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Sept. 28-Oct. 3. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.

Floyd Anthony Burnett, 50 — shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent offense, trespassing/entering premises after warning 

Adeline Sarae Folland, 20 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Johnny Paul Green, 51 — disobeying lawful orders of police, resisting arrest (c), shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent offense

Misty McKenzie Hall, 48 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense 

Kaysha Jessica Wells, 30 — driving under suspension third or subsequent offense non-DUI 

Kristen Marie Genova, 30 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Destany Marie Hazel, 20 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

William Allen Beshears, 29 — shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent offense

Quiney Barnard Rogers, 49 — trespassing/entering premises after warning 

Jesse Padgett, 28 — driving under suspension, traffic/hit and run property damage

Ralph Baker, 66 — indecent exposure

Matt Martin Carroll, 29 — shoplifting less than $2,000 

Kenyon Harmon, 32 — domestic violence second degree

Johnny Vincent Sherlock, 20 — unlawful carrying of pistol

Edward Sebastian Oglesby, 58 — shoplifting less than $2,000 second offense 