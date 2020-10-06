Police bookings for Oct. 7

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Sept. 28-Oct. 3. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.
Floyd Anthony Burnett, 50 — shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent offense, trespassing/entering premises after warning
Adeline Sarae Folland, 20 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Johnny Paul Green, 51 — disobeying lawful orders of police, resisting arrest (c), shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent offense
Misty McKenzie Hall, 48 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Kaysha Jessica Wells, 30 — driving under suspension third or subsequent offense non-DUI
Kristen Marie Genova, 30 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Destany Marie Hazel, 20 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
William Allen Beshears, 29 — shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent offense
Quiney Barnard Rogers, 49 — trespassing/entering premises after warning
Jesse Padgett, 28 — driving under suspension, traffic/hit and run property damage
Ralph Baker, 66 — indecent exposure
Matt Martin Carroll, 29 — shoplifting less than $2,000
Kenyon Harmon, 32 — domestic violence second degree
Johnny Vincent Sherlock, 20 — unlawful carrying of pistol
Edward Sebastian Oglesby, 58 — shoplifting less than $2,000 second offense