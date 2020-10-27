Police bookings for Oct. 28

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Oct. 19-26. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.
Jeffrey Skylar Bloodworth, 27 — trespassing/entering premises after warning two counts, resisting arrest (s)
Edward William Tomago, 37‚ possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine, shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent offense
Tatoya Zinterius Brown, 36 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent
John Roger Jacobson, 27 — trespassing/entering premises after warning
Michael Andrew May, 51 — shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent offense three counts
Mia Bryant, 43 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Wayne J. Ackerson, 50 — careless driving
Pete Anthony Sherlock, 45 — shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent offense
Kaysha Jessica Wells, 30 — driving under suspension
Ricardo Renaldo Rouse, 33 — carjacking/take vehicle without injury, disobeying lawful orders of police, disorderly conduct, malicious injury to personal property, simple assault
Travis Douglas Coleman, 41 — assist other authority