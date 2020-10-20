Police bookings for Oct. 21

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Oct. 12-19. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.
Michaela Lachelle Carter, 22 — traffic hit and run with death
James Martin Robinson, 60 — public drunk
Heather Lorraine Shaw, 45 — drugs/distribution, etc. of methamphetamine
Joseph Brooks Major, 38 — grand larceny
Victoria Elizabeth Blackmon, 28 — driving under suspension third or subsequent offense non-DUI
Anthony Wayne Griffin, 29 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Stephanie Ann Sherlock, 33 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Joree Webb, 28 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense