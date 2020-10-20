You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Police bookings for Oct. 21

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Oct. 12-19. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.

Michaela Lachelle Carter, 22 — traffic hit and run with death

James Martin Robinson, 60 — public drunk

Heather Lorraine Shaw, 45 — drugs/distribution, etc. of methamphetamine

Joseph Brooks Major, 38 — grand larceny

Victoria Elizabeth Blackmon, 28 — driving under suspension third or subsequent offense non-DUI 

Anthony Wayne Griffin, 29 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Stephanie Ann Sherlock, 33 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Joree Webb, 28 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense