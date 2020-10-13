You have permission to edit this article.
Police bookings for Oct. 14

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Oct. 5-11. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.

 Dillon Rickerson, 31 — disobeying lawful orders of police, shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Fuentes Amair Brown, 31 — banking/federal charter financial institution crime, forgery

Kimberly Mercedes Key, 24 — possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine, simple possession marijuana or hash 

Jessica Deanna Hewitt, 23 — possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine

Ricky Dwain Sexton, 45 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Moises Montoya Avendano, 33 — driving without a license first offense, DUI/driving under the influence first offense

Jason Damon Hankerson, 41 — drugs/distributing, selling, purchasing, manufacturing near school; drugs/possession of schedule I(B), (C) & schedule II first offense 

Deangilo Melik Drayton, 23 — drugs/manufacturing, possessing of schedule IV drugs; giving false information; larceny/breaking into vehicle/fuel tanks, etc.; simple larceny $2,000 or less; simple possession marijuana or hash 

Joshua Pride Robbins, 25 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Krislynn Faye Setters, 19 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Rachel Peete, 41 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Armando Felipe De La Cruz, 26 — DUI/driving under the influence first offense

Melody Consandra Culbreath-Moore, 38 — shoplifting less than $2,000

Gladys Marie Campbell, 46 — shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent offense, shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense two counts

Danielle Marine, 40 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Brissa Fossee, 38 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense 