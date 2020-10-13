Police bookings for Oct. 14

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Oct. 5-11. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.
Dillon Rickerson, 31 — disobeying lawful orders of police, shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Fuentes Amair Brown, 31 — banking/federal charter financial institution crime, forgery
Kimberly Mercedes Key, 24 — possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine, simple possession marijuana or hash
Jessica Deanna Hewitt, 23 — possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine
Ricky Dwain Sexton, 45 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Moises Montoya Avendano, 33 — driving without a license first offense, DUI/driving under the influence first offense
Jason Damon Hankerson, 41 — drugs/distributing, selling, purchasing, manufacturing near school; drugs/possession of schedule I(B), (C) & schedule II first offense
Deangilo Melik Drayton, 23 — drugs/manufacturing, possessing of schedule IV drugs; giving false information; larceny/breaking into vehicle/fuel tanks, etc.; simple larceny $2,000 or less; simple possession marijuana or hash
Joshua Pride Robbins, 25 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Krislynn Faye Setters, 19 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Rachel Peete, 41 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Armando Felipe De La Cruz, 26 — DUI/driving under the influence first offense
Melody Consandra Culbreath-Moore, 38 — shoplifting less than $2,000
Gladys Marie Campbell, 46 — shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent offense, shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense two counts
Danielle Marine, 40 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Brissa Fossee, 38 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense