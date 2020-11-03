Police bookings for Nov. 4

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Oct. 26 to Nov. 2. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.
Jerry Don Nicholes, 57 — possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine
Charquanza Shanice Mack, 28 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Joseph Sean Poole, 46 — domestic violence second degree
Marcus Nathaniel Greene, 26 — larceny/breaking into vehicle/fuel tanks, etc.
Madeline Victoria Bartley, 26 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Benjamin Hu Thompson, 48 — receiving stolen goods less than $2,000
Jennifer Diane Black, 37 — unlawful communications, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, harassment second degree
Adrian Malik Freeman, 25 — obtaining property by false letters less than $2,000
Michael Bradley Cappers, 35 — drugs/possession of less than one gram of ice, crank, crack cocaine first offense, shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Christin Angel Ladd, 35 — shoplifting less than $2,000 second offense
Cody Dean Bowen, 24 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Tyreze Marcell Dantignac, 26 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Princess Springs, 23 — assault and battery third degree
Jaren Quinn Padgett, 24 — possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine