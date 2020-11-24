Police bookings for Nov. 25

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Nov. 16-22. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.
Christian Lynn Peden, 26 — possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana less than 28g or hash
Dequantay Montavis Culbreath, 20 — indecent exposure
Horace Lester Barker, 74 — contributing to delinquency of a minor
Christopher Joshua Garcia, 18 — disobeying lawful orders of police, shoplifting less than $2000 first offense
Kelly Klapper Benthal, 45 — shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent offense
Tiana Christine Freeman, 28 — carrying concealed weapon, drugs/possession of narcotics, assault and battery third degree
Bryson K Perry, 23 — simple assault
Ashley Allen Davis, 42 — assault and battery third degree
Breana Marie Dyer, 18 — driving without a license first offense, receiving/possession of stolen vehicle g/s
Cordell Wyman Clark, 22 — possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine
Hayward Louis Harvey, 38 — grand larceny $10,000 or more
William J Harper, 65 — driving under suspension, DUI/driving under the influence first offense
Christopher Wayne Perkins, 32 — drugs/trafficking ice, crank, crack great than 10 less than 28 grams first offense, drugs/trafficking in heroin, morphine 28g/more, possession of cocaine, traffic/failure to stop for blue lights first offense
Kendale McKie, 42 — public drunk, trespassing/entering premises after warning
Rodriguez Johnson, 19 — burglary first degree
Justin Warren Pilcher, 32 — public drunk
Marquise Harris, 22 — shoplifting less than $2,000
Kinshina Cherie Holiday, 46 — disobeying lawful orders of police, driving under the influence first offense, resisting arrest (c), weapons/add penalty/where alcohol sold