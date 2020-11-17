You have permission to edit this article.
Police bookings for Nov. 18

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Nov. 9-14. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.

William Hugh Hixon, 34 — trespassing/entering premises after warning 

Jourdon Kentrez Newman, 20 — reckless driving 

Dekayla Lachelle Aiken, 24 — unlawful carrying of a firearm

Briana Shakari Lenore Davis, 28 — unlawful carrying of a firearm 

Valerie Denise West, 52 — shoplifting less than $2,000 second offense

Sammuel Elias Perazu-Granados, 32 — solicitation of minor for sex 

James Lamont Wright, 24 — driving under suspension, simple possession marijuana or hash 

Kristina Renee McNeil, 33 — bench warrant 

Benjamin Thompson, 48 — driving under suspension, drugs/possession of less than 1g of ice, crank, crack cocaine first offense, improper use of dealer tag, operating uninsured motor vehicle

Pete Anthony Sherlock, 45 — driving under suspension, no proof of insurance 