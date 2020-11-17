Police bookings for Nov. 18

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Nov. 9-14. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.
William Hugh Hixon, 34 — trespassing/entering premises after warning
Jourdon Kentrez Newman, 20 — reckless driving
Dekayla Lachelle Aiken, 24 — unlawful carrying of a firearm
Briana Shakari Lenore Davis, 28 — unlawful carrying of a firearm
Valerie Denise West, 52 — shoplifting less than $2,000 second offense
Sammuel Elias Perazu-Granados, 32 — solicitation of minor for sex
James Lamont Wright, 24 — driving under suspension, simple possession marijuana or hash
Kristina Renee McNeil, 33 — bench warrant
Benjamin Thompson, 48 — driving under suspension, drugs/possession of less than 1g of ice, crank, crack cocaine first offense, improper use of dealer tag, operating uninsured motor vehicle
Pete Anthony Sherlock, 45 — driving under suspension, no proof of insurance