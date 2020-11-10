Police bookings for Nov. 11

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Nov. 2-8. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.
Cathy Lisa Sherlock, 40 — driving with unlawful concentration of alcohol
Douglas Scott Reeves, 33 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Jesse Wayne Padgett, 28 — possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine
Serafin Leyva, 28 — driving without a license first offense, possession of cocaine first offense
Kenneth Van Golston, 31 — forgery less than $10,000
Christopher Lewis Kight, 35 — trespassing/entering premises after warning
Johnny Daniel Riley, 37 — assist other authority
Leilani Autumn Marie Mariani, 21 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Toshia Nicole McCoy, 44 — possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine
Anupam Sharma, 44 — assault and battery third degree, simple larceny $2,000 or less
Daniel Jerod Chisolm, 23 — unlawful carrying of a pistol; weapons/sale/delivery/possession of stolen pistol
Kunta Kinta Holley, 43 — driving under suspension third offense, reckless driving, resisting arrest (c), traffic/failure to stop for blue lights no injury second or subsequent offense
Fred David Campbell, 42 — FTC/financial transaction card theft
Chelsey Eileen Godwin, 31 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Christopher J. Wright, 33 — domestic violence second degree
Heather Lee Glenn, 32 — DUI/driving under the influence second offense
Jesse Wayne Padgett, 28 — vehicle/possession, sell, disp./stolen, $5,000/more
Tiaze Surry, 18 — simple possession marijuana or hash
Kavon Hugh Gene McCallister, 42 — DUI/driving under the influence third offense
Lela Michelle Lively, 24 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Latoya Monique Chambers, 34 — DUI/driving under the influence first offense
Julio Angel Flores, 36 — assist other authority
Noah Caleb Fields, 20 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
