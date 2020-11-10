You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Police bookings for Nov. 11

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Nov. 2-8. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.

Cathy Lisa Sherlock, 40 — driving with unlawful concentration of alcohol 

Douglas Scott Reeves, 33 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense

Jesse Wayne Padgett, 28 — possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine 

Serafin Leyva, 28 — driving without a license first offense, possession of cocaine first offense

Kenneth Van Golston, 31 — forgery less than $10,000

Christopher Lewis Kight, 35 — trespassing/entering premises after warning 

Johnny Daniel Riley, 37 — assist other authority 

Leilani Autumn Marie Mariani, 21 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Toshia Nicole McCoy, 44 — possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine 

Anupam Sharma, 44 — assault and battery third degree, simple larceny $2,000 or less 

Daniel Jerod Chisolm, 23 — unlawful carrying of a pistol; weapons/sale/delivery/possession of stolen pistol

Kunta Kinta Holley, 43 — driving under suspension third offense, reckless driving, resisting arrest (c), traffic/failure to stop for blue lights no injury second or subsequent offense

Fred David Campbell, 42 — FTC/financial transaction card theft

Chelsey Eileen Godwin, 31 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Christopher J. Wright, 33 — domestic violence second degree 

Heather Lee Glenn, 32 — DUI/driving under the influence second offense

Jesse Wayne Padgett, 28 — vehicle/possession, sell, disp./stolen, $5,000/more 

Tiaze Surry, 18 — simple possession marijuana or hash

Kavon Hugh Gene McCallister, 42 — DUI/driving under the influence third offense

Lela Michelle Lively, 24 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Latoya Monique Chambers, 34 — DUI/driving under the influence first offense

Julio Angel Flores, 36 — assist other authority 

Noah Caleb Fields, 20 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense 

Noah Caleb Fields, 20 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense