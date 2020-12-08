You have permission to edit this article.
Police bookings for Dec. 9

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Nov. 30-Dec. 5. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.

Rodriguez Leon Johnson, 19 — larceny/breaking into vehicles/fuel tanks, etc. 

Justin Andrew Brimmer, 29 — assault and batter third degree

Crystal Lakaye Steel, 27 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Hunter Thomas Gandy, 22 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent 

Jirmecka Latoya Lyons, 39 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Kendra Linette Fryson, 32 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense 

Jason Elliott Gyening, 31 — possession with intent to distribute marijuana 

Christopher Joshua Garcia, 18 — weapons/unlawful carrying of pistol

Samuel Eugene Clayton, 32 — disorderly conduct, malicious injury to personal property 

Madison Alexander Abbott, 29 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Dominique Nixon, 32 — carrying concealed weapon, driving under suspension, giving false information 

Andrea Pough, 39 — breach of trust less than $2,000 

Tania Danielle Walker, 27 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Brandon Webb Campbell, 39 — DUI/driving under the influence first offense

Summer Rae Dorr, 32 — burglary second degree, drugs/possession of other schedule I to V first offense, possession of cocaine, possession of controlled substance 