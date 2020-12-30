You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Police bookings for Dec. 30

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Dec. 21-28. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.

Nicole Megan Williams, 32 — assault and battery third degree

Tina Marie Newton, 52 — assault and battery third degree

Damien Vertez Burley, 33 — burglary second degree

Daniel Paul Harper, 39 — damage to personal private property, harassment first degree, unlawful communications

Donovan Cardell Jones, 42 — simple assault

Maurice Antonio Jones, 41 — bench warrant

Leon Devario Hankins, 19 — financial transaction card fraud

James Martin Robinson, 60 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Brandon Markel Johnson, 21 — public drunk

Antron D. Willis, 31 — shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent offense

Terry Van Duvall, 35 — simple assault

Benjamin Mattew Tate, 25 — public drunk