Police bookings for Dec. 30

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Dec. 21-28. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.
Nicole Megan Williams, 32 — assault and battery third degree
Tina Marie Newton, 52 — assault and battery third degree
Damien Vertez Burley, 33 — burglary second degree
Daniel Paul Harper, 39 — damage to personal private property, harassment first degree, unlawful communications
Donovan Cardell Jones, 42 — simple assault
Maurice Antonio Jones, 41 — bench warrant
Leon Devario Hankins, 19 — financial transaction card fraud
James Martin Robinson, 60 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Brandon Markel Johnson, 21 — public drunk
Antron D. Willis, 31 — shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent offense
Terry Van Duvall, 35 — simple assault
Benjamin Mattew Tate, 25 — public drunk