Police bookings for Dec. 23

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Dec. 15-21. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.
Jacob Maurice Smith, 20 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Jared Mitchell Smith, 18 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Joshua Lee Jones, 39 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Brandon Dijon Williams, 35 — unlawful communications three counts
Roger Manor Brown, 38 — domestic violence third degree
Ashley Rose Salter, 21 – breach of trust with fraudulent intent
Eric Richard Thomas, 28 — assist other authority
Jerilyn Hupp, 29 — assist other authority
Luc Van Bui, 57 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Emmanuel Rodriguez Bilbo, 34 — carrying concealed weapon, driving under suspension first offense, DUI/driving under the influence first offense refusal
Ricky Duhart, 52 — driving under suspension second offense, improper display of vehicle license (wrecked vehicle), shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent offense, traffic/failure to stop for blue lights first offense, traffic/operation of unsafe vehicle
Stephon X'Zavier Dunbar, 20 — assault and battery second degree, discharging a firearm within city limits
Johnathan Jerome Sharpton, 22 — domestic violence second degree, malicious injury to personal property
Joshua Earl Allen, 28 — domestic violence second degree
Nicole Megan Williams, 32 — assault and battery third degree
Tina Marie Newton, 52 — assault and battery third degree