Police bookings for Dec. 23

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Dec. 15-21. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.

Jacob Maurice Smith, 20 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Jared Mitchell Smith, 18 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Joshua Lee Jones, 39 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Brandon Dijon Williams, 35 — unlawful communications three counts 

Roger Manor Brown, 38 — domestic violence third degree

Ashley Rose Salter, 21 – breach of trust with fraudulent intent

Eric Richard Thomas, 28 — assist other authority 

Jerilyn Hupp, 29 — assist other authority 

Luc Van Bui, 57 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Emmanuel Rodriguez Bilbo, 34 — carrying concealed weapon, driving under suspension first offense, DUI/driving under the influence first offense refusal 

Ricky Duhart, 52 — driving under suspension second offense, improper display of vehicle license (wrecked vehicle), shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent offense, traffic/failure to stop for blue lights first offense, traffic/operation of unsafe vehicle 

Stephon X'Zavier Dunbar, 20 — assault and battery second degree, discharging a firearm within city limits 

Johnathan Jerome Sharpton, 22 — domestic violence second degree, malicious injury to personal property 

Joshua Earl Allen, 28 — domestic violence second degree

Nicole Megan Williams, 32 — assault and battery third degree

Tina Marie Newton, 52 — assault and battery third degree 