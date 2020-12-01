Police bookings for Dec. 2

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Nov. 23-28. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.
Jonathan R Mathies, 38 — shoplifting less than $2,000
Tawana Shaunte Thurmond, 41 — shoplifting less than $2,000
Kaitlin Webster Stanford, 28 — forgery/no dollar amount involved
Ann Witcher, 59 — trespassing/entering premises after warning
Perez Antonio Mims, 49 — driving under suspension
Rodriguez Leon Johnson, 19 — larceny/break into vehicle/fuel tanks, etc.
Rodriguez L Johnson, 19 — larceny/break into vehicle/fuel tanks, etc.
James Martin Robinson, 60 — public drunk
Lisa Marie Schaffer, 29 — disorderly conduct
Antonio Jameson Nathaniel, 27 — shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent offense
Troy Lincoln Bates, 44 — driving under suspension DUI, DUI/driving under the influence second offense
James Luther Holland, 61 — domestic violence second degree