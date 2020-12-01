You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Police bookings for Dec. 2

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Nov. 23-28. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.

Jonathan R Mathies, 38 — shoplifting less than $2,000

Tawana Shaunte Thurmond, 41 — shoplifting less than $2,000

Kaitlin Webster Stanford, 28 — forgery/no dollar amount involved

Ann Witcher, 59 — trespassing/entering premises after warning 

Perez Antonio Mims, 49 — driving under suspension

Rodriguez Leon Johnson, 19 — larceny/break into vehicle/fuel tanks, etc. 

Rodriguez L Johnson, 19 — larceny/break into vehicle/fuel tanks, etc. 

James Martin Robinson, 60 — public drunk

Lisa Marie Schaffer, 29 — disorderly conduct 

Antonio Jameson Nathaniel, 27 — shoplifting less than $2,000 third or subsequent offense

Troy Lincoln Bates, 44 — driving under suspension DUI, DUI/driving under the influence second offense 

James Luther Holland, 61 — domestic violence second degree 