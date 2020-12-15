You have permission to edit this article.
Police bookings for Dec. 16

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Dec. 7-14. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.

Pepper Forest Parker, 26 — assault and battery third degree

Edgar Perez, 21 — assist other authority 

Travaris Savone Johnson, 25 — assault and battery first degree, weapons/discharging firearms into dwelling 

Jeffrey Edgar Styles, 58 — drugs/manufacturing, possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III, possessing less than 1g of crack 

Johann Elaine Ford, 60 — drugs/manufacturing, possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III, possessing less than 1g of methamphetamine

Doris Ruth Counts, 52 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense

Whitney Michelle Mills, 32 — simple larceny less than $2,000 

Gabrielle Denise Williams, 31 — breach of trust under $2,000

Krislynn Faye Setters, 19 — bench warrant 

Johnny M. Vanover, 45 — banking/federal charter financial institution crime 

Brittany Michelle Hamilton, 34 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense 

Alexander Thompson, 57 — possession with intent to distribute meth

Lisa Schaffer, 29 — disorderly conduct