Police bookings for Dec. 16

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center for Dec. 7-14. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting www.northaugustastar.com.
Pepper Forest Parker, 26 — assault and battery third degree
Edgar Perez, 21 — assist other authority
Travaris Savone Johnson, 25 — assault and battery first degree, weapons/discharging firearms into dwelling
Jeffrey Edgar Styles, 58 — drugs/manufacturing, possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III, possessing less than 1g of crack
Johann Elaine Ford, 60 — drugs/manufacturing, possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III, possessing less than 1g of methamphetamine
Doris Ruth Counts, 52 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Whitney Michelle Mills, 32 — simple larceny less than $2,000
Gabrielle Denise Williams, 31 — breach of trust under $2,000
Krislynn Faye Setters, 19 — bench warrant
Johnny M. Vanover, 45 — banking/federal charter financial institution crime
Brittany Michelle Hamilton, 34 — shoplifting less than $2,000 first offense
Alexander Thompson, 57 — possession with intent to distribute meth
Lisa Schaffer, 29 — disorderly conduct