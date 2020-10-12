North Augusta woman charged in fatal hit and run of Augusta man

A North Augusta woman turned herself in to police Saturday night for reportedly striking and killing an Augusta man on Jefferson Davis Highway.
Michaela Lachelle Carter, 22, of North Augusta was charged with hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident, according to arrest records.
At approximately 12:27 a.m. Saturday morning, police received a call for a man lying in the roadway of Jefferson Davis Highway near East Buena Vista Avenue in North Augusta.
On scene, police found 30-year-old Christopher L. Bovian of Augusta. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:25 a.m. from blunt force injuries after being struck by a vehicle.
Bovian was reportedly walking southward on the shoulder of the road on Jefferson Davis Highway.
At 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Carter met with officers at the North Augusta Public Safety headquarters lobby, stating she believed she had possibly been involved in a traffic collision.
Carter told police the collision would have occurred on Jefferson Davis Highway near Buena Vista Avenue around midnight.
Police observed Carter's vehicle, which had damage to the front of the vehicle on the passenger side and across the hood. The damage was consistent with that from a human body, a North Augusta Public Safety incident report states. A piece of chrome trim located at the scene of the collision by investigators matched the suspect's car.
Carter told police she thought she struck a deer and did not stop because she was scared due to being alone and it being dark, the report reads.
She continued to her residence where she looked at the damage to her vehicle.
Carter stated that when she saw news on Facebook about a male being found dead in the area where she was involved in a collision, she became upset and nervous. She waited to consult her mother before turning herself in to authorities.
Police informed Carter that the charges would have to be made on warrants due to the time since the original incident, the report states. Authorities told Carter the warrants would be applied Sunday and she would be contacted to turn herself in Monday morning.
Carter was charged Monday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where she was being held as of Monday afternoon.