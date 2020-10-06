Man charged with indecent exposure after alleged inappropriate acts at North Augusta store

An Augusta man was charged last week after surveillance camera footage reportedly caught him committing inappropriate acts while following a female shopper at a North Augusta store.
Ralph Baker Jr., 66, of Augusta was charged Oct. 2 with indecent exposure, according to jail records.
Police responded to Hamricks, located at 320 East Martintown Road in North Augusta in reference to the suspect committing overtly sexual acts in the store, according to an incident report by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety,
The surveillance cameras in the store reportedly caught the suspect following a female victim around the store while making overtly sexual and obscene gestures as he watched her.
"[The complainant] saw Mr. Baker wandering through the women's department acting as if he was looking for clothing but noticed he was keeping a safe distance to a particular female," the incident report reads.
Police approached and detained Baker who stated that he "wasn't doing anything wrong," the report reads.
Baker was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was issued a $1,087.50 bond. He was released Oct. 3, according to the detention center.