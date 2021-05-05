You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Man arrested in connection with Riverview Park basketball brawl

Eric Mobley mug

Eric Mobley (Courtesy/Aiken County Detention Center)

 Courtesy/Aiken County Detention Center

A man has been arrested in connection to a brawl that occurred during a juvenile basketball game at Riverview Park in North Augusta on Saturday.

Eric Mobley, of Waynesboro, Georgia, was taken into custody by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety Wednesday morning around 8:00 a.m. Mobley is charged with assault/assault and battery third degree.

The incident occurred during a game at the gym, located at 100 Riverview Park Drive, on Saturday. A complainant accused Mobley of exiting the gym bleachers during the game and striking the juvenile victim with a closed fist, according to the incident report.

NADPS reviewed videos of the incident, which showed Mobley as the primary aggressor, according to the report.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News