Man arrested in connection with Riverview Park basketball brawl

A man has been arrested in connection to a brawl that occurred during a juvenile basketball game at Riverview Park in North Augusta on Saturday.

Eric Mobley, of Waynesboro, Georgia, was taken into custody by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety Wednesday morning around 8:00 a.m. Mobley is charged with assault/assault and battery third degree.

The incident occurred during a game at the gym, located at 100 Riverview Park Drive, on Saturday. A complainant accused Mobley of exiting the gym bleachers during the game and striking the juvenile victim with a closed fist, according to the incident report.

NADPS reviewed videos of the incident, which showed Mobley as the primary aggressor, according to the report.