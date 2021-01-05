Deputies seeking to identify suspect in North Augusta burglary

Investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office are seeking any information from the community that would help identify the suspect in a North Augusta burglary.
On Dec. 6, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Old Aiken Road in North Augusta for a residential burglary, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said in a release Tuesday morning.
A security video system captured a suspect, described as a Black male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, knocking on the front door of a residence and then left a short time afterwards.
The suspect returned with a second person and forced their way into the home.
Not long after breaking into the front door, both men were later seen taking items from the house, Abdullah said.
Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect seen in the surveillance footage is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at (803) 648-6811.
Deputies are additionally seeking any video footage or witnesses of the burglary.
Tip can be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
Web tip: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device ACSO
Mobile App: Downloaded from App Store or Google Play