Assault, battery warrant issued for man in connection with Riverview Park basketball brawl

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety has issued a warrant for a man in connection to a brawl that occurred during a juvenile basketball game at Riverview Park in North Augusta on Saturday.
The warrant is for Eric Jerome Mobley, of Waynesboro, Georgia, according to a NADPS incident report. The incident occurred during a game at the gym, located at 100 Riverview Park Drive, on Saturday. A complainant accused Mobley of exiting the gym bleachers during the game and striking the juvenile victim with a closed fist, according to the report.
At the time, Mobley said that he left the bleachers because his son was playing the game and was involved in a play where the other team received a penalty for rough play, the report reads. While on the court, Mobley said the victim struck him in the face.
Security camera footage from the gym shows Mobley exit the stands while play is stopped for a foul and the teams begin to gather around; at that time, it appears Mobley struck the victim, according to the report. After that, a full fight ensued between both teams, the report states.
Officials and coaches were able to separate the teams and clear the gym after a few minutes, according to the report. At the request of North Augusta Parks and Recreation staff, Mobley was placed on trespass notice, according to the report.
The victim's father, who was not on scene when the incident occurred, said at the time he wanted to prosecute Mobley, reads the report.
On Sunday, NADPS was advised that an additional video of the incident was on Facebook. After reviewing that footage, Mobley was identified as the primary aggressor when he struck the victim, according to the report. The video showed Mobley yelling at the victim before striking him, the report reads.