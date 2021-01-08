22-year-old killed in North Augusta shooting

A 22-year-old was killed in a shooting Thursday night in North Augusta.
Tyrone Dupree, a Black man, died from a gunshot wound, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, whose office is investigating the matter alongside the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.
Dupree’s body was found at the Rivers Edge Apartments, along East Buena Vista Avenue, following reports of a 7:30 p.m. “shooting incident,” Ables said. Dupree was pronounced dead at the scene.
