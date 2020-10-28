Upcoming events for Oct. 28

The North Augusta Parks and Recreation Department will hold a drive-thru Halloween event on Friday from 5-7 p.m. in front of the Riverview Park Activities Center. Parks and Recreation staff will be handing out pre-packaged treats to children dressed up in their Halloween costumes. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP on the department's Facebook page.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office will hold a drive-thru trick or treat from 3-5 p.m. Friday at the Sheriff's Office, 420 Hampton Ave. N.E. The event is open to children aged infant to 12 and costumes are not required. Employees at the Sheriff's Office will be dressed up and handing out treats. For more information, visit aikencountysheriff.net.
Belvedere First Baptist Church will hold a drive-thru trunk or treat on Saturday from 4-5:30 p.m. at 421 Edgefield Road, Belvedere. Each car will be given a bag of candy per child.
Jackson’s Bluff, Crowne Plaza North Augusta’s rooftop bar, is hosting a free Halloween-themed Full Moon Revival this Saturday. The spooky event, which will last from 6-10 p.m., will feature a signature festive cocktail, multiple costume contests, passed desserts and live music from local artist Tom Reed. Full bar service, including craft beer, wine and spirits, will also be available until 11 p.m.