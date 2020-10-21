Upcoming events for Oct. 21

The Aiken County Coroner's Office will hold its pauper burial service at 10 a.m. Friday at Graniteville Cemetery, 1307-1467 Gregg Highway, Graniteville. Members of the community are invited to attend.
The AD/PD Birdies for Brain Health Charity Golf Fundraiser will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, through Wednesday, Nov. 11. Online registration is required with a deadline of noon Friday, Oct. 23, and can be completed at https://adpd-birdies-for-brain-health.perfectgolfevent.com/. The cost is $110 per individual and $400 per team and includes a boxed meal and drink.
A Back the Blue rally to support local police officers will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Maude Edenfield Park, 426 Brookside Ave.
The North Augusta Parks and Recreation Department will hold a drive-thru Halloween event on Friday, Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in front of the Riverview Park Activities Center. Parks and Recreation staff will be handing out pre-packaged treats to children dressed up in their Halloween costumes. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP on the department's Facebook page.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office will hold a drive-thru trick-or-treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Sheriff's Office, 420 Hampton Ave. N.E. The event is open to children aged infant to 12 and costumes are not required. Employees at the Sheriff's Office will be dressed up and handing out treats. For more information, visit aikencountysheriff.net.
Belvedere First Baptist Church will hold a drive-thru trunk or treat on Saturday, Oct. 31, starting at 4:30 p.m. at 421 Edgefield Road, Belvedere. Each car will be given a bag of candy per child.