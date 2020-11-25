Upcoming events for Nov. 25

The North Augusta Christmas Tree Lighting will take place Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Calhoun Park and Lookaway Hall. The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and the event will also be streamed live to the North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism Facebook page.
The 29th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 1-23 and Dec. 26-27 at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place, Aiken. There will be no shuttle service this year due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, parking will be available at Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road S.W., and the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Public Safety and PRT staff will be helping people to cross the road. The Rye Patch, Doll House and Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum will be closed. All visitors must wear masks and be socially distant. For more information, call 803-643-2161 or email acoffeey@cityofaikensc.gov.