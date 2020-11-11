Upcoming events for Nov. 11

The Belvedere Fire District Commission will hold a regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Belvedere Fire Department located at 204 Hampton Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Friends of the North Augusta Greeneway (FROG) will hold a guided tour of the North Augusta Brick Pond Park on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 11 p.m. until noon. Tanya Strickland from the city’s stormwater department will discuss native flora and fauna as well as the history of the park. The tour is free and will depart from the North Augusta Municipal Building parking lot at 100 Georgia Avenue. Please RSVP to michael@fleetfeetaugusta.com or indicate you are attending on Friends of the North Augusta Greeneway Facebook event posting.