Upcoming events for May 19

The Belvedere Fire District Commission will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belvedere Fire Department located at 204 Hampton Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the BEC Plex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway. Tickets can only be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
A summer art camp will begin June 21 at the Arts & Heritage Center of North Augusta, 100 Georgia Avenue. The camp is open to children aged 6-9 for morning classes and 10-13 for afternoon classes and will take place over three weeks. The fee per week is $75. Visit www.artsandheritagecenter.com or the center's offices for a registration form.