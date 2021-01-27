Upcoming events for Jan. 27

The Augusta GreenJackets are holding a Mega Chicken Sale on Friday, Jan. 29, at SRP Park. It is preorder only, and orders must be made Jan 24. Customers must order, pay and choose a pickup time in advance. Orders will be available for pickup from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. during each customer's designated pickup timeframe (15-minute window). More information and preorder forms can be found at milb.com/augusta/community/chicken-truckload-sale.
The North Augusta Mother’s Club will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m until 2 p.m Saturday, Jan. 30. The bloodmobile will be located at Hammond Hill pool at 145 Cypress Drive, North Augusta. Masks are required to donate. If a person donating does not have a mask, one will be supplied. Photo identification is required.
The television show American Pickers is seeking to connect with people in South Carolina with a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of can spend the better part of the day looking through. Send the name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Facebook is @GotAPick.
There will be a meeting of the Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of Tri-Development Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island.
Grace United Methodist Church is holding a family Valentine jam event from noon until 2 p.m. Feb. 6. The event will include pre-packaged s’mores, a fire pit, photo booth, rock painting and spiritual walk. The event will be at The Way property at the corner of Sweetwater and Randall Road. RSVP to yolanda@gotgraceumc.org. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch, camping chairs, face masks and hand sanitizer from home.
Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series.
The Anderson & Roe Piano Duo's performance scheduled for Sunday, March 7, as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival has been postponed and is in the process of being rescheduled.
“Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till,” written by and starring Mike Wiley will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series, and has been made possible thanks to a partnership with the Center for African American History, Art and Culture.