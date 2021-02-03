Upcoming events for Feb. 3

There will be a meeting of the Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of Tri-Development Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island.
The Belvedere Fire District Commission will hold a public hearing Thursday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Belvedere Fire Department located at 204 Hampton Avenue.
Grace United Methodist Church is holding a family Valentine jam event from noon until 2 p.m. Feb. 6. The event will include pre-packaged s’mores, a fire pit, photo booth, rock painting and spiritual walk. The event will be at The Way property at the corner of Sweetwater and Randall Road. RSVP to yolanda@gotgraceumc.org. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch, camping chairs, face masks and hand sanitizer from home.
Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series.
The Anderson & Roe Piano Duo's performance scheduled for Sunday, March 7, as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival has been postponed and is in the process of being rescheduled.
“Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till,” written by and starring Mike Wiley will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25-$50 and can be purchased online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305. The performance is part of the 2020-2021 Cultural Series, and has been made possible thanks to a partnership with the Center for African American History, Art and Culture.