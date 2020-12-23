Upcoming events for Dec. 23

The 29th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-27 at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place, Aiken. There will be no shuttle service this year due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, parking will be available at Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road S.W., and the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Public Safety and PRT staff will be helping people to cross the road. The Rye Patch, Doll House and Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum will be closed. All visitors must wear masks and be socially distant. For more information, call 803-643-2161 or email acoffeey@cityofaikensc.gov.
There will be a meeting of the Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of Tri-Development Center on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island.