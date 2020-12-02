Upcoming events for Dec. 2

The seventh annual Auggie's Holiday BUZZar will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841. Guests can enjoy this free and dog-friendly event with vendors lining the concourse with holiday gift options to purchase. For more information, visit https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/auggies-fall-market. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor for the event can contact Qui at mgrovner@greenjacketsbaseball.com.
SRP Park will host the Dugout Theater Movie Experience at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841. The movie shown will be "The Santa Clause." Pods must be purchased in advance from greenjacketsbaseball.com or at the SRP Park box office. For more information, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com.
The 29th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 1-23 and Dec. 26-27 at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place, Aiken. There will be no shuttle service this year due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, parking will be available at Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road S.W., and the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Public Safety and PRT staff will be helping people to cross the road. The Rye Patch, Doll House and Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum will be closed. All visitors must wear masks and be socially distant. For more information, call 803-643-2161 or email acoffeey@cityofaikensc.gov.