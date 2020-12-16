Upcoming events for Dec. 16

SRP Park will host the Dugout Theater Movie Experience at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841. The movie shown will be "The Santa Clause." Pods must be purchased in advance from greenjacketsbaseball.com or at the SRP Park box office. For more information, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com.
A Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2648 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Following the ceremony, members of the public are invited to place wreaths on the graves of veterans. Wreaths also will be placed at 2:30 p.m. at Pineview Memorial Gardens, 450 W. Five Notch Road, North Augusta; and at 3 p.m. at Bethany Cemetery in Aiken. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing. For more information, call Tony Venetz at 803-648-5885 or email tvenetz@att.net.
The 29th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-27 at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place, Aiken. There will be no shuttle service this year due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, parking will be available at Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road S.W., and the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Public Safety and PRT staff will be helping people to cross the road. The Rye Patch, Doll House and Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum will be closed. All visitors must wear masks and be socially distant. For more information, call 803-643-2161 or email acoffeey@cityofaikensc.gov.