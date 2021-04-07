Upcoming events for April 7

The North Augusta Jamburg Jazz Festival will be held from April 8-10 at 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite. For more information, call 803-599-7986.
The Belvedere Fire District Commission will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at the Belvedere Fire Department located at 204 Hampton Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Aiken Pickleball will hold a New Player Clinic from 9-11:30 a.m. Friday, April 16, at the Gregg Park Civic Center, 1001 A Ave., Graniteville. The clinic is free to Gregg Park members and $10 for non-members. For more information or to sign-up, visit aikenpickleball.com.
The 10th annual Support1 Golf Tournament will be held Monday, April 26, at The River Club, 307 Riverside Blvd., North Augusta. Check-in is 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The tournament is captain's choice. The cost is $300 per three-person team. Emergency first responders will receive a $25 discount. For more information or to register, email info@support1.org.
Edgefield County Acoustic – Guitar Pull will perform from 7-8 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Mims Park, 514 Lee St., Johnston, as part of the Community Concerts in the Park Series. Admission is free. Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers and alcohol are not permitted. For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.