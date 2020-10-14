TRUE TALK: Why do I need friends?

Scooby-Doo and Shaggy, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, even Lloyd and Harry from Dumb and Dumber, all prove true what many of us believe: we need and want friends.
During different times of life, my friendships have gone through seasons of thriving while others have felt like barely surviving. One year I'm surrounded by the greatest friends I could hope for and the next it feels as if I can't find anyone to take out for a free meal.
When I was a kid, friendship seemed easier especially when I was surrounded by many other kids the same age. As I've gotten older, friendships have begun to mean so much more to me while also being harder to find. I now understand friendship means someone else choosing to take time out of their busy schedule to spend it with me. Also, sacrificing other activities to be with me. I know I need a friend like that and it requires me to give my time sacrificially in return as well.
Do I fall captive to wanting more out of a friendship than I am willing to give? Am I too disengaged, selfish, or closed off? I pray God helps me continually see the areas where I need to become a better friend so I can continue to have meaningful friendships.
“If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up” (Ecclesiastes 4:10).
Jeremy Moyer is the Student Pastor at TrueNorth Church. Visit truenorthchurch.com for more information.