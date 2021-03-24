TRUE TALK: My integrity is worth it

Telling your wife a lie.
Exaggerating your success to a friend.
Taking something that isn’t yours.
Acting unethically at work to increase your profits.
Each day we are faced with countless small choices that reflect the integrity of our heart. But in this culture, is integrity even worth it?
In the Bible, Joseph decides his integrity is worth it. Here is part of his story from Genesis 39:6-12:
"Joseph was a very handsome, good-looking man. After some time, the wife of Joseph’s master began to pay special attention to him. One day she said to him, 'Sleep with me.' But Joseph refused. He said, 'My master trusts me with everything in his house. He has given me responsibility for everything here. My master has made me almost equal to him in his house. I cannot sleep with his wife! That is wrong! It is a sin against God.' The woman talked with Joseph every day, but he refused to sleep with her. One day Joseph went into the house to do his work. He was the only man in the house at the time. His master’s wife grabbed his coat and said to him, 'Come to bed with me.' But Joseph ran out of the house so fast that he left his coat in her hand.”
Like Joseph, God wants you to act with integrity so you will lack no good thing and can experience the fullness of His blessings.
If you struggle to make your integrity worth it, commit to these daily challenges:
1. I will make the hard choice and follow through instead of taking the easy road.
2. I will treat people better than I expect them to treat me.
3. I will choose to honor God in all things, above all else.
"Do not conform to the pattern of this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is – his good, pleasing and perfect will" (Romans 12:2).
Jeremy Moyer is the Student Pastor at TrueNorth Church. Visit truenorthchurch.com for more information.