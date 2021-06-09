TRUE TALK: How can I slow down my life?

I just graduated. I just got married. I just had my first kid. I just turned 30. I just ... What in your life feels like it JUST happened, but now it’s years later? It’s proven that as we get older, time speeds up. Christmas and birthdays come quicker and quicker each year. Why is this and can we do anything to slow time down?
Steve Taylor, a senior lecturer in psychology at Leeds Beckett University, explains it this way: Although we each have the same 24 hours in a day and number of days in a year, time feels like it is flying by the more we spend our time doing the same things in the same routines. This happens when we live on autopilot and relive the same things over and over. A 20-minute drive home goes by in an instant. We start driving and, before we know it, we are home.
You and I can’t slow down time, but we can make the most of every experience by pushing ourselves to discover what is new about those moments. Eating dinner with your family is a chance to slow down and get to learn the highs and lows of each person’s day. Taking a different route home is a way to explore your area. How can we slow down our day-to-day moments by being fully present?
It’s a mental transformation, but when you begin seeing even the mundane duties of your life as once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, time will slow down and you will have more memories than birthdays.
"So be careful how you live. Don’t live like fools, but like those who are wise. Make the most of every opportunity in these evil days. Don’t act thoughtlessly, but understand what the Lord wants you to do" (Ephesians 5:15-17).
Jeremy Moyer is the Student Pastor at TrueNorth Church. Visit truenorthchurch.com for more information.