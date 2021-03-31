TRUE TALK: Behind the scenes

North Augusta, SC (29841)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.