TRUE TALK: Behind the scenes

“Camera two, start your motion. Awesome! Camera two, you are live. Camera three, grab your shot. Camera three, you are live. Camera four, that's perfect. Camera four, you are now live.”
These are some of the things you would hear behind the scenes in the media suite during a Sunday morning service at TrueNorth Church. As the video broadcast director, you’ll find me and many others working hard to make sure every video, camera, light and sound are doing their best for all those who may be watching online or experiencing it in the room. It is a beautiful thing to see all the elements come together to make a beautiful service that gives our Lord and Savior all the glory.
This constantly reminds me about how God works in each and every one of our lives. He is always working hard behind the scenes to provide and give us the best outcome. Believe me, there will be many moments where you will be going through something that is not what you want or ideal at the time. Know that he is paving the way for exactly what you need. I know for myself I have questioned why this is happening or why hasn’t this happened for me. As hard as it may be, I try to remember that it is all in God’s hands and that he knows exactly what is right and perfect for me. Just like a production team working behind the scenes, God is at work in your life. He is putting you in those situations to build you up and have you rely on him to move forward. These verses have always reminded me of this:
• “God works in different ways, but it is the same God who does the work in all of us” (1 Corinthians 12:6).
• “Jesus replied, ‘You don’t understand now what I am doing, but someday you will’” (John 13:7).
• “And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them” (Romans 8:28).
I pray that you will truly rely on his beautiful plan for your life and to trust in Him to work behind the scenes to make it perfect for you.